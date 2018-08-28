86°
Hundreds line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin

Tuesday, August 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KZTV 10

DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Fans outside Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History have been talking about their memories of the Queen of Soul as they wait before dawn Tuesday for the start of public viewing.

Occasionally the crowd bursts into song. Many of those in line are from Detroit, but others traveled from as far as Las Vegas and Miami. Paula Marie Seniors says the setting for the public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday couldn't be more fitting.

The associate professor of Africana studies at Virginia Tech says Franklin is "being honored almost like a queen at one of the most important black museums in the United States."

Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76 of pancreatic cancer.

