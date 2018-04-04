Hundreds gather for MLK march in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)- Hundreds of people gathered at a union headquarters Wednesday morning hours before a march marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.

Workers at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees office chanted, banged drums and held signs saying "I Am" - one of the slogans for events surrounding the anniversary of King's death. One man hauled a cart full of commemorative T-shirts he was selling for $10.

Andre Gipson, the local president for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, says about 400 members from other cities are in Memphis for the march. He says the march promised to be a "very special" event for workers.

People were bundled up on a chilly yet sunny morning.