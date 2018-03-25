Hundreds gather at State Capitol, taking a stand on gun violence

BATON ROUGE- With marchers, chants, and a message, hundreds turned out for the "March For Our Lives" in the Capital City.

Marching from the Old State Capitol to the new one, their message was clear: they want to see something done about gun violence.

One participant said, "we shouldn't be threatened with our lives. We should be able to have the freedom to go to school and learn without feeling threatened that we might die because of guns."

Many groups were involved in organizing the event, including: Indivisible Baton Rouge, Indivisible Livingston, Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Louisiana High School Democrats, and the Better Boys Initiative.

Even local leaders were there to show support, using their platforms to lift up the voices of young people.

Erika Green, a Baton Rouge Councilwoman said, "they have made it clear that they do not want to have issues while attending school. They want to be safe. They want their voices to be heard and I'm just so excited to be part of this march here in Baton Rouge."

It was not only people and groups from Baton Rouge, but leaders from organizations across the state were there to support student safety.

"Schools should be a place where kids feel safe," said Mary Liz Leger, president of Indivisible CenLA. "Schools should be a safe we're kids feel like they can go and come home to their lives, places where they're protected."