Hundreds gather at American Legion Post to honor Veterans

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds turned out Sunday for a veteran's program at American Legion Post in Baton Rouge

The ceremony was put on by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. Purple heart recipient Rick O'Brien of Livingston Parish was the keynote speaker.

There was a special section dedicated to the women who served in the military. It outlined all the duties women conduction to help the country while men were off fighting in wars.

"They worked on airplanes they worked cryptographer, they were photographers. They did all of the things that their male counterparts would have done if they'd been here," Gidget McIntyre said. She served in military hospitals in the 1960's.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Joey Strickland were also guest speakers.