Hundreds briefly lose power after crash in Livingston Parish

WALKER - Authorities responded to a crash where at least one person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highways 447 and 1029 in Walker. According to Walker Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and firefighters are on the scene.

LPSO & District 4 are working a crash on Walker North near Corbin Ave at the Best Stop. Traffic heavy NB & SB. Consider alt. routes. — Walker Police Dept. (@WalkerPolice) February 23, 2018

Authorities say a vehicle struck a pole and a victim was ejected as a result. One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Roughly 600 power outages were also reported in the area of the crash. Electricity has since been restored to those affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.