Humidity On The Rise

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A couple of spotty showers through the evening will dry out by around 7 PM. Partly cloudy skies will stay overhead tonight, as temperatures will slowly cool into the 70s by 10 PM and eventually reaching a low of 72°. Mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, with another warm day on deck. Temperatures will break into the 90s by noon, with a high temperature around 92° through the afternoon. Showers and storms will be popping up through the afternoon until about 7 PM. Winds will stay calm but out of the southeast through the day.

Up Next: Afternoon showers and storms return on Sunday, and will continue through the week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low 90s, and lows will only drop into the low 70s. Moisture and humidity will also continue to increase into Sunday, as southerly winds will help to supply the constant gulf moisture onshore.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cluster of low pressure systems to our northwest are approaching toward the end of the weekend, effectively directing gulf moisture onshore from the south. This frontal system will also provide an unstable atmosphere, providing ample lift through the afternoon. This will continue into Monday, as the front will stall and begin to break up just to our north. We are watching a disturbance in the gulf that will develop early into the workweek off the Yucatan Peninsula. Models are not in agreement with the location and track of this low pressure, but it will continue to the north, likely moving onto the west coast of Florida late in the week and into next weekend. As it approaches, moisture will continue to break into our region as the afternoon pop up showers and storms continue.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

