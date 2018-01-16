Humane Society to protest judge's refusal to sign animal arrest warrant

UPDATE: The protest against Juvenile Judge Pamela Johnson has been postponed due to cold weather and will be rescheduled.

BATON ROUGE - The Humane Society is planning a peaceful protest against a judge that refused to sign an arrest warrant last week against a juvenile suspected of animal abuse.

The group is protesting Juvenile Judge Pamela Johnson today from 12:15- 1:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Courthouse on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

A video of a 15-year-old male swinging two small dogs by their leashes and then releasing them into the air went viral earlier this month. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation and was able to identify the suspect.

Authorities brought the evidence to Johnson, but she refused to sign a warrant. A few days later, a second judge reviewed the evidence and signed the warrant.

The dogs showed in the video were later located by authorities, and found to be in good health.