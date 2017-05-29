Humane Society seeking identity of man accused of dragging dog behind truck

WARNING: Graphic image included in this story.

SLIDELL- The Humane Society of Louisiana is seeking the identity of a man accused of killing a Pit Bull by dragging it behind his truck Sunday night.

According to the humane society, it received a report about a man who was seen dragging a dead dog behind his truck on Highway 433 around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say they followed the truck to a gas station and watched the driver untether the female Pit Bull's lifeless body from his truck. When confronted by a witness, the driver reportedly said "have you considered that it could simply be an accident?"

The suspect then got back into his vehicle and left the dog on the side of the road. Witnesses said they could see another man in the passenger's seat and a larger, male Pit Bull tethered to the bed of the truck.

The witness took several photos and filed a report with the sheriff's office which said the owner may be issued a citation for cruelty to animals if identified. The man was last seen driving what the witness described as a black/grey GMC or Chevrolet truck.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has established a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.