Humane Society investigates dying horse after photo goes viral

POINTE COUPEE- A picture of a dying horse taken by a concerned citizen has prompted the Humane Society of Louisiana to review parish investigative procedures and protocols.

According to the Humance Society, several parish entities, individuals and departments were alerted to the condition of the horse while it was still alive. However none of the notified parties responded and the animal died late Wednesday afternoon.

HSL Director Jeff Dorson received the report and photo of the downed horse yesterday and tried to obtain help for the stricken animal.

Dorson called and spoke to Melanie Bueche, President of the Police Jury, Captain Joe Major of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, and the parish's two animal control officers. From this, the Humane Society officials realized that the parish lacks sufficient and specific programs and protocols to help neglected livestock.

"This case revealed gaping holes in the enforcement capabilities of the parish and the need to develop specific protocols to deal with animal cruelty complaints, especially livestock," Dorson said.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is encouraging Bueche to initiate a full investigation into the matter and charge the owner of the horse with aggravated cruelty to animals.