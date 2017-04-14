Human remains may have been inadvertently taken from cemetery

BATON ROUGE – In a bizarre sequence of events, it appears an attempt at being friendly turned into a strange case of disturbed graves and possible missing human remains.

Friday, crime scene investigators were called to the Winnfield Memorial Park on Plank Road where workers had discovered human remains in a dirt pile. Baton Rouge Police said it appeared someone “dug where they shouldn't have” when excavating.

Later, a source said the cemetery managers were allowing people to pick up dirt for use at property elsewhere and a grave site was disturbed. Friday evening, WBRZ learned, there was a concern parts of the remains may have been split up – some found in the pile but the rest of the remains may have been transported off-site to wherever the dirt was needed.

It's not immediately clear what the plans are to find the moved dirt and any human remains that may have gone along with it.