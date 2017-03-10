Human remains found in Prairieville identified

ASCENSION – Skeletal remains that were found in a wooded area of Prairieville in January have been identified.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the remains have been identified as 55-year-old William Winters.

On Jan. 30, deputies responded to a call directing them to the wooded area off of Germany Road after a human skull was found by a neighbor's dog.

The LSU FACES lab assisted in identifying the remains.

According to the sheriff's office, foul play is not suspected in Winters' death.