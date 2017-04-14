80°
Human remains discovered in dirt pile at Winnfield Memorial Park

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crime scene investigators were called to Winfield Memorial Park on Plank Road after workers discovered human remains in a dirt pile Friday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the bones were discovered when someone came to collect the dirt from the cemetery. Police say it appears someone "dug where they shouldn't have."

Sources say that clothing was also found in the dirt pile.

This is a developing story.

