Hulu ups price for live-TV service, cuts basic package price
NEW YORK (AP) - Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.
Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26. The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.
That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought separately.
The new prices take effect Feb. 26.
Just a week ago, Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.
