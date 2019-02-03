55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hulu ups price for live-TV service, cuts basic package price

1 week 3 days 19 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 January 23, 2019 12:56 PM January 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Hulu's live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.
  
Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26. The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.
  
That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought separately.
  
The new prices take effect Feb. 26.
  
Just a week ago, Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days