Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Huge sculptures of sea life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.

Angela Haseltine Pozzi created Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea after seeing plastic heaped by the waves onto the coast in Bandon, Oregon, where she lives. She wants the scale of her creations to make people realize just how much plastic gets into the ocean - and to do something about it.

The six sculptures at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas include a great white shark made partly of bottle caps and beach toys, "musical seaweed" incorporating plastic from pallets and chairs, and a walk-through whale ribcage made with bucket lids, bottles, buoys, and bait traps.

