Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction

RALEIGH, N.C. - Firefighters have extinguished a massive late-night fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in Raleigh, North Carolina.



News media organizations reported that residents of nearby apartments were jolted awake by noise and light from the flames. Power was reported out in nearby apartment complexes and traffic lights.



A witness told the News and Observer of Raleigh that spreading flames caused a construction crane to collapse.



There've been no injuries reported.