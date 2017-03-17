54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction

41 minutes 32 seconds ago March 17, 2017 Mar 17, 2017 Friday, March 17 2017 March 17, 2017 6:28 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. - Firefighters have extinguished a massive late-night fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in Raleigh, North Carolina.

News media organizations reported that residents of nearby apartments were jolted awake by noise and light from the flames. Power was reported out in nearby apartment complexes and traffic lights.

A witness told the News and Observer of Raleigh that spreading flames caused a construction crane to collapse.

There've been no injuries reported.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days