Huge Baton Rouge drug bust uncovers narcotics, gun, cash

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested two men after they uncovered large amounts of illegal substances, including drugs and a gun, from two separate apartments.

According to deputies, 35-year-old Damar Xavier Coleman and 23-year-old Jules Morris were arrested Friday.

Deputies say the two men were originally stopped in their vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they found more than 92 grams of marijuana, more than 3 grams of powder cocaine, and a 12-gauge shotgun. They say Morris claimed these items.

Later at the Indigo Park Apartments on Nicholson Drive, deputies found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, more than 7 grams of heroin, 14.6 grams of powder cocaine and more than $2,000. They say Coleman claimed the drugs inside the home.

During the same investigation, agents obtained probable cause to receive a search warrant for an apartment in the 2200 block of College Drive. That is where they found 5.5 grams of marijuana packaged for sale.

According to agents, Morris may have been wanted in Stuart, Florida under the name Jordan Michael Dandridge. They say an arrest warrant was in place for charges of home invasion, aggravated battery, 3rd degree theft and robbery with a weapon.