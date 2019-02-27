68°
Huey P. Long bridge in New Orleans reopens after collision with vessel antenna
NEW ORLEANS - Officials closed down all lanes of the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday after the structure was hit by a vessel antenna Wednesday afternoon.
A report from the New Orleans Advocate says the antenna from a passing boat struck the bridge, and the damage appears to be cosmetic.
The Huey P. Long Bridge is closed in both directions due to an incident. Use alternate route. Congestion from this incident is minimal.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) February 27, 2019
DOTD shut the roadway down for much of the afternoon as crews assessed the damage. It was reopened after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
