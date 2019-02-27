73°
Latest Weather Blog
Huey P. Long bridge in New Orleans closed, hit by vessel antenna
NEW ORLEANS - Officials closed down all lanes of the Huey P. Long Bridge after the structure was hit by a vessel antenna Wednesday afternoon.
A report from the New Orleans Advocate says the antenna from a passing boat struck the bridge, and the damage appears to be cosmetic.
DOTD is assessing the bridge for any structural issues.
Drivers are being rerouted until further notice.
The Huey P. Long Bridge is closed in both directions due to an incident. Use alternate route. Congestion from this incident is minimal.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) February 27, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish
-
Police investigating reported shooting on I-110 Tuesday night
-
Officials concerned over growing number of youth-related violent crimes
-
Pollster: St. George has strong momentum