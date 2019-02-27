Huey P. Long bridge in New Orleans closed, hit by vessel antenna

Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - Officials closed down all lanes of the Huey P. Long Bridge after the structure was hit by a vessel antenna Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the New Orleans Advocate says the antenna from a passing boat struck the bridge, and the damage appears to be cosmetic.

DOTD is assessing the bridge for any structural issues.

Drivers are being rerouted until further notice.