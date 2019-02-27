73°
Huey P. Long bridge in New Orleans closed, hit by vessel antenna

2 hours 16 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, February 27 2019 Feb 27, 2019 February 27, 2019 2:33 PM February 27, 2019 in News
Source: New Orleans Advocate
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - Officials closed down all lanes of the Huey P. Long Bridge after the structure was hit by a vessel antenna Wednesday afternoon.

A report from the New Orleans Advocate says the antenna from a passing boat struck the bridge, and the damage appears to be cosmetic.

DOTD is assessing the bridge for any structural issues. 

Drivers are being rerouted until further notice.

