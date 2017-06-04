Howell Park reopens after August flood

BATON ROUGE - It's been 10 months since flood waters shut down BREC's Howell Park, and Saturday marked the first day of its comeback.

For local dance instructors Richard Covington and Patricia Scott, it was a perfect opportunity to get some practice in.

"We just love being outside, we love this area, we are appreciative it's open back now," Scott said.

Along with the open, green space, people say the reopening of the park brings back a sense of normalcy to the community.

"It's showing stability, it's showing that we can get back to where we were before the flood," said Brian William, a local.

Some enjoy having the new and imporoved space to practice sports. Others are just happy to have a place to hang out with their peers.

"Everyone is up and running," Scott said. "Some have space walks, music... just people having fun."

FEMA worked with BREC and donated temporary buildings for office space and restrooms surrounding the pool. And while the project isn't finished, locals say they're just glad to be back.

"It's a calm environment for everyone to come to... It feels like something we needed," Williams said.