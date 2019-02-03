Howard scores 27, Alcorn State beats Southern 76-64

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Maurice Howard, the leading 3-point shooter in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers and Alcorn State defeated Southern 76-64 on Saturday night.

The Braves (7-14, 3-6) made 11 of 17 3-pointers (65 percent). Howard, who averages 3.1 3s per game at 39 percent, made 7 of 11 tries. Alcorn State shot 58 percent overall and made 15 of 19 free throws (79 percent).

Reginal Johnson added 12 points and backup big man Alonzo Campbell had 10 points and five rebounds for the Braves.

Sidney Umude had 12 points, Jayden Saddler scored 11 and Aaron Ray and Alex Ennis had 10 points each for Southern (3-19, 2-7). Saddler had eight assists.

Alcorn State led 44-41 with 14:32 remaining in the game, then went up by 10 after a 3-pointer by Howard with 8:27 to go. The lead reached 16 points a few minutes later and the Braves led by at least nine points through the final five minutes.

Alcorn State led 36-34 after a first half in which neither team led by more than six points.