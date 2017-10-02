How to help after the Las Vegas concert shooting

Photo: KTNV

In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, which left more than 58 dead and more than 515 others injured, there was an outpouring of support for the victims of the tragedy as well as questions about how to help those in need.

One of the clearest immediate needs was for blood donations and the Las Vegas Police put out a call for help.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

The shooting, which left at least 50 people dead and 200 people injured, occurred on the Las Vegas strip near the Mandalay Bay Casino and the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which was happening nearby.

The number of fatalities make the incident the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, and local hospitals are dealing with the influx of people that need to be treated.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman reiterated the call for donations this afternoon, noting that it was a way for people to help in this time of need.

"If our people want to do something and they are healthy, then please, donate blood. We'll have plenty of bags available," she said at a press conference this afternoon.

Many appeared to answer the call, with local news channels showing footage of lines at blood donation centers spanning city blocks.

Long line forms at blood bank in Las Vegas in the wake of deadly shooting. There is a 5 hour wait to give blood. https://t.co/VOVABkxMCA pic.twitter.com/2g9M4FNcoI — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police also provided a number for those concerned about their loved ones to call.

If you're not in a position to donate blood, the Clark County Commission Chair has established a GoFundMe to provide relief and financial support to the victims.

You can find that fundraiser by clicking HERE.