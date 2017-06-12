How to get tickets to College World Series

BATON ROUGE- LSU will accept request for all potential games LSU may participate in during the 2017 College World Series from LSU Baseball season ticket holders and current LSU students only.

Season ticket holders and students have until 5 pm CT on Monday, June 12 to submit their requests.

Requests may be placed by logging onto their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office during business hours of 8 am to 5 pm CT on Monday.

LSU will use the LSU Priority Point Ranking system and limitations will be placed on all requests. Due to high demand, LSU expects to sell out of its allotment of tickets for all games the Tigers will play.

Tickets range from $37-$41 for LSU’s first game, $32-$39 for remaining bracket play games, and $37-$41 for the Championship Series.

The ticket holder of record will be required to pick-up the tickets in Omaha for each game. A valid photo ID will be required at the time of pick-up. No name changes or authorizations for another individual to pick-up will be accepted. Will Call locations and times will be determined prior to each game.