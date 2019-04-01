How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Gonzales are offering free 8-piece nuggets for anyone willing to jump through some small hoops.

To claim the nuggets, the company says you must log into or create a new Chick-fil-A One account between April 1-30. The deal will then appear under your 'rewards' tab on the app or web browser.

The offer is limited to one per person.

You can create an account or sign in here.