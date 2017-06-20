How to find Entergy power outage updates; crews preparing as storm approaches

BATON ROUGE – Entergy is monitoring Tropical Storm Cindy and crews are prepared to respond in the event of power outages and downed lines.

Entergy customers can report outages, access outage maps and other account, storm and safety information by downloading Entergy's free mobile app here. Customers can also sign up for text alerts by texting R-E-G to 368374 or by visitng entergytext.com. To find restoration updates and a link to outage maps visit entergystormcenter.com.

Customers can also stay informed on social media by following Entergy Louisiana on Twitter @EntergyLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA. Residents in New Orleans can follow @EntergyNOLA on Twitter and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyNOLA.

Customers can call 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment. Entergy reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines.

Residents can also download the Entergy's Operation: Storm Ready guide by clicking here.