How much will boiled crawfish cost you right now?

Thursday, February 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - It's officially that time of year. And while we won't have to contend with a bitterly cold winter driving up crawfish demand like last year, prices are still less than ideal right now.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish is hovering right around $6, a far cry from the roughly $3 average recorded toward the end of last season.

Still, prices will drop soon enough, and you can currently get a pound in the capital area for as low as $4.99.

You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

