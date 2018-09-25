How LSU's defense will retool after poor performance against LA Tech

LSU was left looking for answers after giving up 21 unanswered points and 417 yards at home against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

"I took it real personally. I was hollering at them on the sidelines. Hollering at myself. Asking Coach Aranda 'what is going on? What do we need to do?' Because that is not the standard we want to hold," said linebacker Devin White.

"Obviously [Dave Aranda] is not pleased. He is just going to work hard and get better and that's all he is going to do. But I could see his demeanor. I really liked his demeanor," said head coach Ed Orgeron.

330 of Louisiana Tech's yards came through the air, so the secondary knows they will have to make some changes to prepare for a pass heavy Ole Miss team this weekend.

"I'm glad mistakes have been made early before the season really got going. Get guys to focus in more. Get them too understand the role that they have to play here at LSU," said defensive back Greedy Williams.

The problems aren't all on the secondary. Coach Orgeron pointed out that the team will need to have a more effective pass rush this week and find a better way to adapt to screens.