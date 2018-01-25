How a man from Baton Rouge turned his duck hunt into a $2 million jackpot

NATCHEZ – A man from Baton Rouge won a $2 million jackpot in a last-minute bet at a Mississippi casino recently, the Natchez newspaper reported Wednesday.

Terry Hill won while playing a progressive slot machine at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Tuesday. Hill won after playing $34.

“I don't even know what I'm going to do with it,” he told the newspaper. “I haven't even thought that far ahead.”

Hill is president and part-owner of Milton J. Womack, Inc., a construction company.

According to the newspaper, Hill was duck hunting and, as usual, he and his friends stopped at the casino.

Read the story from the newspaper HERE.

