Houston METRO halts Harvey ads that feature wrong hurricane

43 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 11:19 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Transit officials in Houston have halted a TV commercial praising the agency's response to last year's Harvey flooding because the spot wrongly showed 2005 video from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
  
The Houston Chronicle reports Metropolitan Transit Authority officials Thursday pulled the commercial made by South Coast Film and Video.
  
METRO spokesman Jerome Gray says agency officials believe the company used stock footage thought to be from Hurricane Harvey. Gray says METRO officials were informed Thursday of the mistake and stopped airing the ad.
  
Harvey hit South Texas last August, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. The commercial praised METRO employees who contributed to recovery and relief, including driving high water vehicles to help emergency responders enter flooded areas.
  
Details weren't immediately provided on an updated spot.
  
