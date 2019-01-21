Houston home to rival Martin Luther King Day parades

HOUSTON (AP) - For more than two decades, Houston has had competing parades on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Their organizers have lobbed allegations of favoritism and conspiracy at each other and at the city as the groups have battled over permits and preferred starting times for their parades.



This year, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city has backed one parade, with the hope this would help end dueling events.



But the organizer of the parade not chosen by the city says he has no plans to end his event in the future.



Not only that, but organizer Charles Stamps chose two of Turner's biggest challengers in November's mayoral election as some of his parade's grand marshals.



Yet both Stamps and Turner are downplaying any strife.