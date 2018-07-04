Houston flooding disrupts 4th of July

HOUSTON – Flooding from a summer downpour Wednesday canceled events ahead of Houston’s fireworks show.

The city said its fairgrounds was flooded and people were told not to attend once scheduled 4th of July events there. A picture shared on social media showed the letters spelling out “Houston” floated in the flooded area.

Even though the @FreedomOverTX fireworks will go on as planned, NO ONE is allowed on the fairgrounds or near the festivities. The area along Allen Parkway and Sabine will remain closed. Please stay home and stay safe. #Breakingnews #HouNews #houwx — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) July 4, 2018

The fireworks will rocket into the sky for people to see, safely, from home, the city said on social media.

Some areas received as much as five inches of rain, KTRK TV reported.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz