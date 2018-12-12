Houston dumps LSU in the second half, Cougars win 82-76

HOUSTON - The LSU Tiger basketball team led by ten points at half against the Houston Cougars but a poor shooting night coupled with a strong defensive effort from the home team led to a disappointing 82-76 loss for Will Wade's team on Wednesday night in the Ferttita Center.

The Tigers shot a troubling 37% from the floor and scored just five field goals in the last fifteen minutes of play of the second half. LSU stayed in the game with the help of free throws in a heavily officiated game.

LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart led the Tigers with 18 points and helped push a second half lead to as many as 15 before the Cougars started to chip away eventually taking the lead with just under 8 minutes to play.

The Tigers will stay on the road for a game in Las Vegas on Saturday against St. Mary's at the Neon Hoops Showcase.

Below is the LSU quick recap of the game from lsusports.net

Freshman guard Ja’vonte Smart had a team high 18 points for the Tigers. He also had two rebounds and two steals. Freshman forward Emmitt Williams led the team in rebounds with six. He also scored four points. Sophomore guardTremont Waters had two assists in the game, in addition to 10 points, two rebounds and three steals.

Senior guard Galen Robinson had a team high 18 points for the Cougars. He had five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Junior guard Armoni Brooks led the Cougars in rebounds with nine, while also scoring 13 points. Forward Cedrick Alley Jr. had 13 points on the night and managed four rebounds and three steals.