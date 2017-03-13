61°
Houston carjacker shoots, kills man because vehicle has manual transmission

54 minutes 32 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 2:41 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: KTRK Houston

HOUSTON, Tx. - A man was fatally shot in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked late Saturday night.

According to a report from KTRK, the shooting happened just before midnight as 47-year-old Pedro Aguilar was sitting in his car in front of an apartment complex. Police say two men in their late teens to early 20s approached Aguilar and attemped to carjack him.

The two men were unable drive the vehicle because neither knew how to operate a manual transmission. Police say one of the men shot Aguilar out of anger.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects remain at large.

