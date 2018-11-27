53°
Houston-area ATM mistakenly dispenses $100 bills, not $10s

Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
HOUSTON (AP) - An ATM in the Houston area has been shut down and was temporarily guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $10s and word of the glitch got out on social media.
  
Some Harris County sheriff's deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night's incident and notified Bank of America.
  
A bank statement Monday says a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.
  
Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn't say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.

