Household Materials Collection Day to be held March 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day would be held Saturday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at Memorial Stadium.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can drop off household hazardous materials for safe disposal using a drive-through drop-off site, entering from Scenic Highway at Foss Street.

Officials will not accept materials from businesses or other sources, or residents outside East Baton Rouge Parish.

The following household hazardous materials will be accepted: fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, pesticides, gasoline, cleaning products, oil & latex paint and paint products, automobile tires, auto products including used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters; cooking oil, fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs; lead acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries; stereos and televisions; and computers, computer monitors, computer components, and fax machines. In order to be accepted, liquids should be in labeled, closed containers holding five gallons or less.

Items that will not be accepted include: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, non-residential waste, radioactive devices (smoke/fire/detectors), large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon, Styrofoam peanuts, school lab waste, fire extinguishers, appliances (white goods) or furniture, copiers, construction and demolition debris, asbestos-containing building materials, and biomedical hazardous materials.

A full list of acceptable items can be found here.