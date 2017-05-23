80°
House votes to increase TOPS GPA requirement
BATON ROUGE - The Lousiana House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that would raise the required grade point average for students looking to earn the TOPS scholarship.
The house voted 53-32 in favor of the Bill 117, which would increase the GPA required for students to take advantage of the scholarship from a 2.5 to a 2.75.
The bill will now move on to the senate for a vote.
On Monday, the Louisiana Senate President told WBRZ that he expects the senate to pass a budget that will fully fund the TOPS program for next year.
