House votes to increase TOPS GPA requirement

BATON ROUGE - The Lousiana House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that would raise the required grade point average for students looking to earn the TOPS scholarship.

The house voted 53-32 in favor of the Bill 117, which would increase the GPA required for students to take advantage of the scholarship from a 2.5 to a 2.75.

The bill will now move on to the senate for a vote.

On Monday, the Louisiana Senate President told WBRZ that he expects the senate to pass a budget that will fully fund the TOPS program for next year.