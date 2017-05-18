85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
House votes to bolster police training after Sterling death

33 minutes 14 seconds ago May 18, 2017 May 18, 2017 Thursday, May 18 2017 May 18, 2017 5:59 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal to increase police officers' training requirements nearly a year after police fatally shot a black man outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

The House voted 82-5 Thursday in favor of Rep. Ted James' bill, which calls for officers to receive at least 400 hours of basic training and learn more about de-escalation practices, recognizing biases and handling in-custody deaths.

James says many departments already exceed 400 training hours, but he wants a statewide minimum.

The measure heads to the Senate for consideration.

James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, says the proposal was prompted by the July death of Alton Sterling, who was killed during a struggle with two white officers. The officers are on leave pending an investigation.

