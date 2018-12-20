50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House votes to add $5B to bill for border wall

2 hours 31 seconds ago Thursday, December 20 2018 Dec 20, 2018 December 20, 2018 6:00 PM December 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led House has voted to add $5 billion for a border wall with Mexico to a bill preventing a partial federal shutdown this weekend.
  
Thursday's House vote was a party line 221-179.
  
The next vote will be on whether the House will approve the overall bill. That is expected to be close.
  
The Senate late Wednesday approved a bipartisan compromise keeping government agencies open until Feb. 8. That measure had no wall money.
  
President Donald Trump said Thursday he would veto that bill and demanded wall money.
  
Even if the House approves the measure with the wall funds, it faces certain rejection in the closely divided Senate, where Democrats solidly oppose the wall.
  
Scores of federal agencies will close after midnight Friday night unless Congress passes legislation preventing that.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days