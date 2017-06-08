House votes against giving parole eligibility to teen lifers

UPDATE: Shortly after Sen. Dan Claitor's compromise bill, the House revisited the measure and gave it final passage.

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House has rejected a proposal to give people who committed murder as juveniles a chance at parole after 25 years.

Backers of Sen. Dan Claitor's compromise bill fell seven votes short of passage Thursday in the House. Rep. Sherman Mack, criminal justice committee chairman, argued that parole eligibility should only be granted after 30 years.

The bill would give district attorneys the ability to seek life-without-parole sentences for offenders who a judge deems to be among the "worst of the worst."

The proposal is that last piece of the governor's criminal justice overhaul. It's unclear if lawmakers will bring up the bill again before the session adjourns Thursday evening.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 struck down automatic no-parole life sentences for juveniles.