House tax committee votes in favor of gas tax hike

BATON ROUGE - The House Ways and Means Committee advanced a proposal to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax by 17 cents per gallon, with inflationary adjustments in future years.

The 9-7 vote sends the gas tax hike to the full House for debate, but the measure remains a long shot for passage. A look at the committee vote on the bill:



VOTING IN SUPPORT (9):



Reps. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans; Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge; Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans; Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe; Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge; Ted James, D-Baton Rouge; Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales; Julie Stokes, R-Kenner; and Major Thibaut, D-New Roads.



___



VOTING AGAINST (7):



Reps. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice; Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles; Dodie Horton, R-Haughton; Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge; Jay Morris, R-Monroe; Jim Morris, R-Oil City; and Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.