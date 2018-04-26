House stalls bid to lift cap on medical marijuana pharmacies

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A proposal to remove Louisiana's cap on the number of medical marijuana pharmacies failed to win House passage.

When they created the program, lawmakers capped the number of dispensing pharmacies at 10. Rep. Marcus Hunter proposed to eliminate that limit, saying the "free market" should decide the number of pharmacy licenses issued.

The House voted 50-38 Thursday for the Monroe Democrat's legislation . That was three votes short of the 53 needed to advance the bill to the Senate.

Hunter can bring the proposal up again for another vote. Several lawmakers were absent for Thursday's debate.

The state pharmacy board awarded nine of the medical marijuana pharmacy licenses this month. Medicinal pot is expected to be available to patients this summer.