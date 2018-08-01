House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.

The Wisconsin Republican discovered his family history while filming a segment for the upcoming season of the PBS series "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr." Gates says he traced Ryan's heritage back to his 10th great-grandfather born in 1531 in Germany.

The research showed Ryan is 3 percent Ashkenazi Jewish, and Gates says the news "about knocked his head off." Also featured on the show's fifth season debuting in January is Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Gates says he chose Ryan because he was fascinated by him and not his politics. He picked Rubio because he wanted to include a Cuban and Gabbard because of her Pacific ancestry.