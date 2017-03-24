House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it

WASHINGTON - Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.



Their decision came after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to move on to the rest of his agenda, win or lose.



House Speaker Paul Ryan set the showdown for Friday. At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.



In an embarrassing setback hours earlier, party leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by both conservatives and moderates would have doomed it.



There was no evidence that leaders had nailed down sufficient support to prevail. But they seemed to be calculating that Republicans would not want to deal Trump a crushing defeat.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney says he has "a lot of confidence" in President Trump's ability to salvage a congressional Republican health care plan, but warns that Trump "also wants to move on" if the deal collapses.



Mulvaney said Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America" of the president: "He's a tremendous closer. I wouldn't count him out."



Mulvaney delivered a similar message to House Republicans Thursday night, warning that Trump would turn to other priorities such as a tax overhaul if the health plan pushed by House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejected by rebels in his own party.



Mulvaney also rejected a new Congressional Budget Office analysis that warns the latest health plan version would reduce cost savings by $200 billion. "The CBO score is just wrong on that," Mulvaney said.