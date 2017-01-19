House Republican leader offers his plan for $304M in cuts

BATON ROUGE - The leader of Louisiana's House Republican delegation is offering his proposal for closing a $304 million midyear deficit without needing a special legislative session.



Alexandria Rep. Lance Harris' plan would levy the deepest reduction, $147 million, on the health department. Harris cites the agency's significant budget growth over 14 years.



Public colleges wouldn't take a hit, and the state wouldn't use its "rainy day" fund under the plan Harris provided Thursday to The Associated Press.



Other cuts would fall on roadwork, state prisons and K-12 education.



The governor and the Legislature's joint budget committee could do the rebalancing without a special session.



Gov. John Bel Edwards is planning to call a mid-February session, saying the full Legislature has broader authority to make cuts without heavily damaging colleges and health programs.