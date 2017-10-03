House passes bill against late-term abortions

WASHINGTON - Republicans have pushed a bill through the House outlawing most late-term abortions.

A Republican president is waiting in the White House to sign the bill. But the measure won't reach Donald Trump because Senate Democrats have enough votes to kill it with a filibuster - a delaying tactic that takes 60 votes to overcome.

The measure remains a top priority of anti-abortion groups. It would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of fetal development. Women undergoing such abortions wouldn't be prosecuted.

Republicans say recent scientific developments have shown fetuses at 20 weeks can feel pain.

Democrats reject that, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says fetuses aren't developed enough to feel pain until 24 weeks.