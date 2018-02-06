56°
House panel votes to release Dems' Russia memo

Monday, February 05 2018
WASHINGTON - The House intelligence committee has voted to release a Democratic rebuttal to a GOP memo on the Russia investigation.
  
The panel vote was unanimous to make the classified Democratic document public. It now goes to President Donald Trump for a five-day review, and he will decide whether to allow its release - as he did with the Republican document last week.
  
The Democratic document aims to counter the Republican document, which accused the FBI and Justice Department of abusing their authority in monitoring a onetime Trump campaign associate.
  
A White House spokesman says Trump will "consider" the Democratic memo's release the same way he considered the Republican document.
