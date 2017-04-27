64°
House panel seeks charges for company in Clinton email case

April 27, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A congressional committee is asking the Justice Department to consider criminally prosecuting a technology company involved in maintaining a private email server for Hillary Clinton.

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee made the request on Thursday regarding Platte River Networks and its chief executive, Treve Suazo.

The committee chairman - Texas Republican Lamar Smith - says the Colorado company withheld documents and obstructed the committee's investigation.

The committee's referral has no legal authority on the Justice Department. The department decides on its own whether evidence exists to investigate a matter or pursue a prosecution.

The FBI closed its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server last July without recommending charges for her or anyone else.

A lawyer for the company didn't immediately comment.

