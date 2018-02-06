House panel scheduled to interview Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be interviewed behind closed doors Tuesday by a House panel, but it's unclear whether he'll show up.

Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, a Republican, says Bannon is under active subpoena to appear for the interview as part of the House intelligence committee's investigation into Russian election interference and any ties to the president's campaign.

Bannon was expected to appear last week but that interview was postponed. Bannon's lawyer has been negotiating with the committee and the White House about the terms of his interview. At issue is whether the White House will allow Bannon to answer questions about his time in the Trump administration.

Bannon left the White House in August.