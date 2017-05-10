House panel quashes bill to allow permit-less conceal carry

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have once again struck down a proposal to allow Louisiana residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

A House panel voted 8-5 Wednesday against Rep. Barry Ivey's "constitutional carry" measure.



State law allows people to openly carry a gun without a permit. In order to conceal a handgun, though, residents must be trained, undergo a background check and have their fingerprints taken.



Supporters of Ivey's bill said the permit requirements, which include fees, are costly and prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right.



Opponents said the permitting process keeps concealed guns in the hands of responsible people.



This was the third attempt from Ivey, a Baton Rouge Republican, to have Louisiana join a dozen other states that don't require permits.