House panel quashes bill to allow permit-less conceal carry
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have once again struck down a proposal to allow Louisiana residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit.
A House panel voted 8-5 Wednesday against Rep. Barry Ivey's "constitutional carry" measure.
State law allows people to openly carry a gun without a permit. In order to conceal a handgun, though, residents must be trained, undergo a background check and have their fingerprints taken.
Supporters of Ivey's bill said the permit requirements, which include fees, are costly and prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right.
Opponents said the permitting process keeps concealed guns in the hands of responsible people.
This was the third attempt from Ivey, a Baton Rouge Republican, to have Louisiana join a dozen other states that don't require permits.
