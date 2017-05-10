84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House panel quashes bill to allow permit-less conceal carry

55 minutes 12 seconds ago May 10, 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 2:32 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have once again struck down a proposal to allow Louisiana residents to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

A House panel voted 8-5 Wednesday against Rep. Barry Ivey's "constitutional carry" measure.

State law allows people to openly carry a gun without a permit. In order to conceal a handgun, though, residents must be trained, undergo a background check and have their fingerprints taken.

Supporters of Ivey's bill said the permit requirements, which include fees, are costly and prevent law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right.

Opponents said the permitting process keeps concealed guns in the hands of responsible people.

This was the third attempt from Ivey, a Baton Rouge Republican, to have Louisiana join a dozen other states that don't require permits.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days